CSTO an important partner for the UN, Guterres says

The CSTO has been an important partner for the UN, UN Secretary General António Guterres said at the Security Council Open Debate on Cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“Now more than ever, a more effective United Nations depends on stronger and deeper cooperation with regional organizations,” the Secretary General noted.

He said the UN is looking forward to receiving further pledges from CSTO members to the UN peacekeeping capability readiness system.

Mr. Guterres stressed that close cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations – including the CSTO – will be critical in helping defuse evolving threats like terrorism, illicit drugs and arms flows, promote stability and ultimately save lives.