Bill on Occupied Territories of Artsakh passes first reading

Artsakh’s National Assembly adopted the bill on Occupied Territories at first reading.

Thirty-one MPs voted in favor of the bill.

The lawmakers have until 5 pm, February 17, to present written amendment proposals.

The law shall apply to the territories occupied during and before the 2020 war.

It will give a clear status to the territories occupied as a result of the three Artsakh wars.