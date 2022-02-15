Russia says some troops returning to bases after drills

Some troops in Russia’s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills.

The Russian military will return to the bases of permanent deployment after the end of military exercises. Units of the Western and Southern military districts are already loading equipment onto road and rail transport after completing their drills and will begin returning to their permanent bases Tuesday, official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some exercises are continuing, such as a large joint Russia-Belarus drill, due to end on 20 February.

Video footage published by the Defense Ministry showed some tanks and other armored vehicles being loaded onto railway flatcars.

Western countries have accused Russia of amassing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine border and voiced concerns about Russia’s intention to “invade Ukraine.” Russia has always denied it is planning an attack.