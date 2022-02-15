UNESCO responds to alarms about desecration of Armenian monuments by Azerbaijan, hopes to send mission soon

UNESCO continues working to send an Independent Technical Mission to Nagorno Karabakh, a spokesperson for the organization told Armenpress.

The comments come in the wake of alarms about the cases of distortion and destruction of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage in the territories of the Republic of Artsakh currently under Azerbaijani control.

UNESCO hopes the mission will be possible soon.

“We continue working to send a UNESCO Independent Technical Mission within the framework of the 1954 Convention. We hope that it will be possible soon, but for the moment the necessary conditions are not in place. So discussions are still ongoing,” Thomas Mallard, Press Officer at UNESCO, said.

He noted that the “heritage and history shouldn’t be the subject of any political instrumentalization” and urged all Member States all over the world, to respect this principle.