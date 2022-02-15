Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization

On February 15, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov referred to the implementation of the agreements reached through trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11 and November 26, 2021.

The interlocutors attached importance to the steps taken to increase the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the formation of mechanisms on demarcation and demarcation issues.

During the telephone conversation, the Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers referred to the cooperation in bilateral, multilateral platforms, as well as to the issues of regional and international agenda.

They exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.