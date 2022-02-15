Iran planning to host second 3+3 South Caucasus format meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has welcomed the arrangements to hold the next meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Platform in Iran, hoping that the meeting would contribute to regional security and stability, Tasnim news agency reports.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov talked about the trend of ties between Tehran and Moscow and some issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels, including the Vienna talks.

The Russian Foreign Minister welcomed Iran’s plan to host the second meeting of the 3+3 platform on the South Caucasus and expressed hope that the conference would further ensure the interests of regional countries and maintain stability and security in the region.

For his part, Amirabdollahian described the forthcoming session of the 3+3 South Caucasus Platform as an “opportunity for consensus and synergy to deepen regional cooperation in favor of the interests of the countries and people of the region.”

The first session of the 3+3 regional consulting platform was held in Moscow on December 10.

Participating in the meeting were the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, as well as the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Georgia skipped the meeting although it was invited to participate.