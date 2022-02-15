Armenia’s acting President receives US Ambassador

Acting President of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan received US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

At the beginning of the meeting, the interlocutors congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of establishment of Armenia-US diplomatic relations.

Alen Simonyan stressed that the United States has been a stable partner and friend of our country since the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

The parties referred to the working visit of the delegation led by Alen Simonyan to Washington in January. Alen Simonyan referred to the meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. He briefed the Ambassador on the details of the working visit, emphasizing the effectiveness of a number of meetings with US partners and the readiness to develop the ongoing programs.

They exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenia-US diplomatic relations.