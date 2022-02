Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting in Artsakh

At around 16:15 on February 15, the Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime in the eastern border zone of the Artsakh Republic.

Conscript of Artsakh’s Defense Army Khachatur Khachatryan was wounded in the shooting.

The condition of the soldier is assessed as serious.

The Russian peacekeepers have been informed abouh the incident.

At present, the operative-tactical situation in the mentioned part of the line if contact is stable.