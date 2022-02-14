PM Pashinyan, EU Special Representative discuss 2.6 billion euro investment package for Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. The Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin was also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the continuous development of Armenia-EU relations and the joint efforts in that direction. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the agenda of democratic reforms continues to be among the priorities of the Armenian government, adding that the commitment of the Armenian authorities to the process of democratic reforms is inviolable. The interlocutors discussed issues related to the progress of the EU’s 2.6 billion euro investment package for Armenia. In this context, the effective implementation of the 80 million euro package in Syunik region was especially important.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel in strengthening mutual understanding and stability in the region.

The meeting focused on the situation in the South Caucasus region after the 44-day war, steps taken to defuse the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and ensure stability. In particular, they exchanged views on the meetings mediated by the President of the Russian Federation in Sochi, the President of the European Council in Brussels and the President of France, as well as the results of the quadripartite videoconference on February 4 and the implementation of the agreements reached.

The importance of the entry of the UNESCO mission and international humanitarian organizations into the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone was emphasized, given the threatening statements made by Azerbaijan against the Armenian cultural heritage and the steps already taken to destroy a number of Armenian monuments.

The need for the full implementation of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group for the lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the intensification of the Co-Chairs’ activities was stressed.