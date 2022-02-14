MEP Peter van Dalen calls to condemn Azerbaijan’s ‘cultural genocide’ against Armenian heritage

Member of the European Parliament Peter van Dalen has condemned Azerbaijan’s plans to erase Armenian traces from churches and called on the Parliament to condemn this “cultural genocide.”

“Aliyev’s crimes are limitless! Azerbaijan announces plans to erase Armenian traces from churches. The ⁦European Parliament must condemn this cultural genocide,” the MP said in a Twitter post.

Azerbaijan’s government has announced plans to erase Armenian inscriptions from religious sites in the occupied territories of Artsakh.

It justifies the move by arguing that the churches in fact were originally the heritage of Caucasian Albania, an ancient kingdom once located in what is now Azerbaijan. The theory has long been embraced by the current government in Baku.