Beijing 2022: Armenian ice dancers 18th in long program

Armenian ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx Senecal finished18th in in the Free Dance event at the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing.

They scored 167.03 points in the free program. The couple were 19 after the short program with 65.87 points.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France claimed figure skating ice dance gold with a world record of 226.98 points.

World champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee took the silver with a season’s best score in their free skate for a total of 220.51.

United States pair Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took the bronze with a total of 218.02.