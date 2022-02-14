SocietyTop

Armenia acquires over 100 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 14, 2022, 11:34
Under a contract signed between the Ministry of Health and the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, 100 620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 were imported to Armenia, the Ministry of Health informs.

After distribution, the Pfizer vaccine will be available in primary health care and mobile vaccination centers.

