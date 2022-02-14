American Song Contest: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host “US Eurovision”

US rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Kelly Clarkson are to host the new American Song Contest, modelled on the long-running Eurovision Song Contest, the BBC reports.

The live singing competition will feature artists from all 50 states.

Snoop Dogg said he was honored to be anchoring it “alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas”.

Clarkson added: “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America.”

The star, who rose to fame by winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, added: “I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

The American Song Contest will feature live and original music performances – from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the capital – competing to win the title of ‘Best Original Song’.

An incredible solo artist, duo or a band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

The live competition consists of three rounds: Qualifying, followed by the Semi-Finals, and the ultimate Grand Final, where one state or territory will emerge victorious.