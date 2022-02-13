6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia

According to the data of the Institute of Earth Sciences and the National Center for Seismic Monitoring, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near the village of Sameba in Georgia’s Armenian-populated Javakhk region.

“At 22:25 Tbilisi time, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the village of Sameba,” the statement said.

No damage or injuries were reported.

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake 16 km northeast of the village of Bavra near the Armenian-Georgian border.