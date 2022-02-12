Artsakh Foreign Minister meets with President of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Yerevan with President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia (NAS RA), Academician Ashot Saghyan.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the NAS President for the significant support rendered to the scientific sphere of Artsakh and for the efforts aimed at expanding cooperation in this field.

David Babayan also noted the importance of the Academy’s in consolidating the intellectual potential of the Armenian people, stressing that the proper and targeted management of this inexhaustible resource is one of the most important preconditions for the development of the state and society.

A wide range of issues related to the development of Artsakh, regional processes, strengthening the inter-Armenian ties were discussed during the meeting.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan, other officials also attended the meeting.