Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now

US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of Russian military action.

Mr Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans “if Moscow invades Ukraine.”

He warned that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region, while Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

The US State Department urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately.

“American citizens should leave now,” Mr Biden told NBC News.

“We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.”

Asked whether there was a scenario that could prompt him to send troops to rescue fleeing Americans, Mr Biden replied: “There’s not. That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another. We’re in a very different world than we’ve ever been.”