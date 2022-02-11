High Commissioner for Diaspora visits Esplanade of Armenia in Paris

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan is on a working trip to the Republic of France for the first time.

The agenda in Paris began with a visit to the Esplanade of Armenia, where the High Commissioner and the Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France Hasmik Tolmajian laid flowers at the Komitas Monument.

The Esplanade of Armenia is located in the heart of Paris between the Pont de l’Alma and the Pont des Invalides on a spacious territory adjacent to the Seine River.

The space also includes the monument to Vardapet Komitas, opened back in 2004, and Yerevan Park opened in 2009.

Afterwards, the High Commissioner visited the residence of the French Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and toured the church. He met with the head of the diocese, Bishop Vahan Hovhannisyan, and representatives of the deputy assembly of the Armenian Diocese of France.

The head of the Diocese noted that they have 27 churches now. “The church is a mission, not a building,” the spiritual leader emphasized. He presented the Diocese’s activities, active work with youth to the High Commissioner.