Cristiano Ronaldo Jr officially signs for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has followed in the footsteps of his superstar father by putting pen to paper at Manchester United, and he will also wear the No 7 shirt.

The 11-year-old has played for the club’s academy on a number of occasions over recent months, after Ronaldo Sr sealed his Old Trafford homecoming.

And now, he has officially signed a professional deal with United.

Ronaldo is yet to comment on his son’s new contract at Old Trafford and the youngster doesn’t have his own social media account.

