Armenia’s Armavir to host an official football match for first time

For the first time in history, an official international match with the participation of the Armenian U-21 team will be held in Armavir region, the Football Federation informs.

On March 24, within the framework of the tenth round of the qualifying for UEFA EURO U-21 championship, the U-21 teams of Armenia and Ukraine will face off in Group H.

The match will take place in the City stadium of Armavir and will kick off at 15:00.