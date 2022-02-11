Armenian Security Council Secretary, CSTO chief discuss situation on the border

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan had a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.



The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was discussed. Armen Grigoryan stressed that the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan has existed since the years of the Soviet Union.

The Secretary General of the Security Council also stressed that under the 1991 Agreement on the Establishment of Cooperation of Independent States, the parties recognized the border, ratified the Agreement in their parliaments and made it an integral part of the legislation of the two countries.



During the telephone conversation, the parties also discussed issues related to the presidency of the Republic of Armenia in the CSTO.