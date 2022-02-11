Armenian FM briefs Greek counterpart on normalization with Turkey

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece touched upon the rich agenda of the Armenian-Greek relations. The interlocutors hailed the dynamics of the political dialogue between the two countries. The importance of steps aimed at further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation was stressed.

During the telephone conversation, they exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the current developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions.