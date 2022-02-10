Rep. McGovern honored with Armenia’s Mkhitar Gosh Medal

Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts met with Chairman of the House Rules Committee, Congressman James McGovern (D–MA).

Ambassador Makunts expressed her gratitude to the Congressman for his constant support to the issues related to Armenia and Artsakh and handed over the Mkhitar Gosh Medal on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States.

The interlocutors discussed the security and humanitarian situation in the region after the 44-day war and stressed the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war.