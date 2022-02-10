PM Pashinyan holds farewell meeting with the Syrian Ambassador to Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Republic of Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, who is completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

The Prime Minister praised the Ambassador’s activity in strengthening the Armenian-Syrian relations, noting that Armenia is following the developments and wishes that friendly Syria overcomes the crisis as soon as possible.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the the humanitarian mission sent to Syria by the Republic of Armenia in 2019, which carried out humanitarian demining, mine awareness raising among the population, medical services. According to the Prime Minister, the mission is an act of tribute to the Syrian people, who gave asylum to our compatriots who survived the Armenian Genocide in 1915, and with whom the Armenian people have close historical ties.

Mohammed Haj Ibrahim noted with satisfaction the fact of effective cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Armenia, noting that during his tenure he made all efforts to develop bilateral relations. The Syrian Ambassador to Armenia thanked the Armenian Government for its support during the crisis, noting that the Syrian government highly appreciates the Armenian humanitarian mission. He stressed that it testifies to the strong friendship between the two countries, and wished perpetual development and success to Armenia and the Armenian people.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current developments in Syria and the humanitarian situation.