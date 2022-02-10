Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia hosted at Europol headquarters

Europol’s Executive Director Catherine De Bolle welcomed Ara Fidanyan, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia to Europol’s Headquarters today.

On 16 September, Europol and Armenia signed a strategic cooperation agreement to expand cooperation to combat cross-border criminal activities.

The agreement will enable both partners to work on some key areas such as migrant smuggling, cybercrime, drug trafficking, asset recovery, money laundering, organized property crime and trafficking in human beings.

The agreement allows for the exchange of general strategic intelligence as well as strategic and technical information and operational information with the exception of personal data, and will lead to the secondment of a Armenian Liaison Officer to Europol.