US figure skater Nathan Chen coached by Armenian Armenian Rafael Arutyunyan won Olympic gold in Beijing. His overall score of 332.60 soared over his competitors.

Yuma Kagiyama of Japan won the silver medal, with 310.05 points, and Shoma Uno, another Japanese skater who won silver at the 2018 Games, won the bronze.

With the win, Nathan Chen becomes the 7th U.S. man to win gold. He also has tied the record for the most Olympic medals by a U.S. skater, becoming the third U.S. skater to win 3 Olympic medals.

In his short program during the men’s qualifier he smashed a world record with a score of 113.97, beating his rival Yuzuru Hanyu’s previous record of 111.82 set in 2020.

Chen, 22, skated third to last at the Capital Indoor Stadium and opened with his iconic quad flip, which he followed with a triple axel, both of which he landed with soft grace.

His program, skated to “La Boheme” by Charles Aznavour, also included a flawless quad lutz with a triple toeloop that propelled him to the top of the 30-man field.

Nathan Chen is coached by Armenian Rafael Arutyunyan. A former competitor for Armenia during the Soviet Union, Arutyunyan has an impressive list of past and present students including three-time U.S. champion and Olympian Ashley Wagner, 2016 U.S. Champion Adam Rippon as well as World champions Michelle Kwan, Sasha Cohen, Mao Asada and Jeffery Buttle.