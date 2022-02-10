Home | All news | Sport | Armenia retain 92nd place in FIFA World Ranking SportTop Armenia retain 92nd place in FIFA World Ranking Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 10, 2022, 16:55 Less than a minute The Armenian national team has retained the 92nd place in the FIFA World Ranking published on February 10. World bronze medalist Belgium top the ranking, followed by Brazil, France, Argentina and England. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 10, 2022, 16:55 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print