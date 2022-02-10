SportTop

Armenia retain 92nd place in FIFA World Ranking

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 10, 2022, 16:55
Less than a minute

The Armenian national team has retained the 92nd place in the FIFA World Ranking published on February 10.

World bronze medalist Belgium top the ranking, followed by Brazil, France, Argentina and England.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 10, 2022, 16:55
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button