UNESCO’s fact-finding mission to Artsakh urgent – MFA

Armenia considers that a visit by UNESCO fact-finding visit to Artsakh is urgent and a priority, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in comments to Public Radio of Armenia.

“Armenia supports the soonest implementation of the mission, in line with the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its two Protocols,” Hunanyan said.

According to him, the implementation of the UNESCO mission and the comprehensive study of the historical and cultural heritage will contribute to the efforts to preserve the cultural heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control and prevent possible negative developments.

“We view the possible visit of a UNESCO mission to Yerevan and Baku in the above-mentioned context. There are no specific timeframes and agreements at the moment,” the Spokesman said.

