Armenian FM congratulates Iranian FM on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sent a congratulatory message to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdullahian on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian-Iranian relations stand out for close, unbroken cooperation based on mutual respect, anchored on centuries-old history and strengthened by various trials.

The Minister expressed confidence that through effective cooperation the friendly relations between the two countries will be further strengthened for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries and lasting peace in the region.