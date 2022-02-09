Armenia will continue efforts towards international recognition of Armenian Genocide – FM

The Republic of Armenia will continue its efforts towards recognition of the Armenian Genocide and prevention of crimes against humanity, in line with the Government Action Plan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly today.

“We see the international recognition of the Armenian genocide as an additional security guarantee for the Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia,” the Foreign Minister said.

Speaking about the upcoming meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey in Vienna on February 24, Minister Mirzoyan voiced hope they would proceed to substantive discussions.