Armenia has handed over 108 bodies of missing after first Artsakh War to Azerbaijan – PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the EU Council Charles Michel for their efforts in ensuring the return of eight Armenian captives.

The Prime Minister said that during the virtual meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev last week reference was made to the fates of the missing after the first Artsakh War and the 44-day war.

“Azerbaijan is constantly saying that they have about 4,000 missing after the first war,” he said, adding according to official data, 777 people from the Armenian side are also missing.

He informed that over the past year the Armenian side has handed over the bodies of 108 people considered missing after the first war to the Azerbaijani side. Two more bodies will be returned in the coming days.

“Armenia started the work in this direction in the beginning of 2020, when we discussed the issue at the meeting of the Security Council and I instructed to solve these humanitarian issues,” the Prime Minister said.

“I hope that we will be able to establish cooperation on clarifying the fates of the missing after both the first Karabakh War and the 44-day war,” PM Pashinyan said, adding that 217 Armenians are missing after the 2020 war.