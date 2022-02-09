Aliyev continues efforts to erase Armenian history – Rep. Pallone

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev continues his efforts to erase Armenian history, says Congressman Frank Pallone..

“Aliyev continues his efforts to erase Armenian history, despite an International Court of Justice ruling that Azerbaijan must not desecrate or destroy Armenian cultural sites,” Rep. Pallone said in a twitter post.

“The international community must halt his actions and hold him accountable for these blatant violations,” he added.

Azerbaijan’s government has announced plans to erase Armenian inscriptions on religious sites in the occupied territories of Artsakh.

It justifies the move by arguing that the churches in fact were originally the heritage of Caucasian Albania, an ancient kingdom once located in what is now Azerbaijan. The theory has long been propagated by nationalist Azerbaijani historians and embraced by the current government in Baku.