Three workers come under Azerbaijani machine-gun fire in Artsakh’s Askeran region

On February 5, 2022, at around 12:00, Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of the village of Khramot in Askeran region from a large caliber machine gun, Artsakh Prosecutor’s Office reports.

Three workers of the Foundation for Future Generations Ltd., who were repairing a tractor at the time, were targeted in the attack.

The men had to shelter for two hours before the Police would arrive.

The Police of the Republic of Artsakh has launched investigation to find out the circumstances of the incident.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.