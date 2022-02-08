Putin, Macron reaffirms the importance of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ activity

During talks in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

When considering the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the parties noted the positive role of Russian peacekeepers, who ensure the observance of the ceasefire and help establish a peaceful life, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They reaffirmed the importance of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, including in solving urgent humanitarian and socio-economic problems in the region.

The President of France informed about the results of his recent joint video conference with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.