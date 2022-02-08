Oscars 2022: The Power of the Dog leads nominations

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the Oscar nominations with 12, the BBC reports.

It is closely followed by Dune, which has 10, and Belfast and West Side Story, which have seven each.

Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield are among the British acting nominees in the leading categories.

Dame Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds are recognised in the supporting categories.

Both appeared in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast, which also scored him a best director nomination.

The main nominees։