Lukashenko’s unique geopolitical analysis aims to serve domestic agenda – Armenia MFA

Alexander Lukashenko’s unique geopolitical analysis aims to serve domestic political agenda, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan says.

“We are convinced that the unique geopolitical analysis of the President of Belarus aims to serve, first of all, his own domestic political agenda, which has nothing to do with Armenia and its foreign policy,” the Spokesperson said.

Speaking about the possibility of Armenia joining the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday “Armenia has nowhere to go.”

“Do you think someone needs them? They have already seen… Nikol Vovayevich has seen it,” he said in an interview with Vladimir Solovyov.