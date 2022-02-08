Academy Awards: Hollywood prepares for Oscar nominations

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, with an expanded best picture category which it is hoped will make room for a wider range of films, the BBC reports.

The Power of the Dog, Belfast and West Side Story are among the films expected to pick up multiple nominations.

The Academy has confirmed the ceremony will have a host this year, but has not yet revealed who it will be.

There is pressure to make the Oscars more popular with and relevant to young audiences, after 2021’s pared-down ceremony tanked in the ratings, partly due to the absence of big film releases during lockdown.