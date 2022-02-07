Roma to evaluate future of Mkhitaryan and Veretout at the end of season

Roma’s campaign enters its second half, but questions regarding certain players’ future are bound to remain unsolved until the end of the season.

The Giallorossi are reportedly not prioritizing discussion related to contract extensions of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jordan Veretout, Roma Press writes.

The Armenian international signed a one-year-deal earlier in the summer that expires in June and is worth €3 million in wages. Meanwhile, talks over the French midfielder’s contract renewal have come to a halt.

The capital club will reportedly deal with both situations once the current campaign comes to a close and the board as well as Mourinho can evaluate everyone’s contribution with regards to the overall performance of the team.

The Italian newspaper also claims that the Giallorossi – if the need to cut down expenses would arise – will also turn their attention toward Stephan El Shaarawy. The Italian winger, whose contract is worth for another year, is one of the club’s highest earners with close to €3.5 million in wages.

General Manager Tiago Pinto could facilitate the situation by offering El Shaarawy a one-year extension and thus lowering his salary.