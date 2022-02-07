OSCE Chairman-in-Office welcomes the release of eight Armenian captives

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has welcomed the release of eight Armenian prisoners of war.

“As the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, I welcome release of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan. This is an important humanitarian step hopefully contributing to easing tensions in the region,” Mr. Rau said in a Twitter pot.

As a result of an online meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan held on February 4, eight Armenian prisoners of war returned to their homeland through the mediation of French President Emanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel