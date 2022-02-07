Iranian FM hails 30th anniversary of Tehran-Yerevan diplomatic relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian sent a message to his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan to congratulate the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

In his congratulatory message on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries that recognized the independence of the Republic of Armenia and established official diplomatic relations with this country.

In the past year, the amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and Armenia expanded and strengthened in various fields and legal pillars of cooperation have been strengthened with the signing and sealing of several documents, he stressed.

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the willingness of Iran in line to bolster bilateral and regional cooperation with the Republic of Armenia.