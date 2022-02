As a result of a virtual meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan held on February 4, eight Armenian prisoners of war returned to their homeland through the mediation of French President Emanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. , Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Below are names of the servicemen:



Sargis Tarzyan

Vardges Balayan

Armen Petrosyan

Arthur Babayan

Hmayak Sargsyan

Gurgen Galoyan

Grigor Kyureghyan

Vagharshak Maloyan