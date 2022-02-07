BAJ Unicorn Academy launches in Armenia to develop machine learning engineers

With the initiative of Orion and BAJ Accelerator the BAJ Unicorn Academy program has been launched in Armenia, highly qualified Machine Learning Engineers will be developed. The IT education program is implemented by the Armenian Code Academy (ACA) with funding from Embodied and cognaize companies.

The education program is free of charge for the 20 selected students. The first class took place on January 28th and the program lasts for 5 months.

“Working with our future unicorn companies, we noticed a lack of senior Machine Learning specialists in Armenia. In our estimation, in the coming years, IT companies will continue to grow rapidly, therefore, there will be a need for more specialists. We decided to solve the problem by creating opportunities to gain experience on the educational and international standards’ level. If the first class is successful, we will increase the number of students and programs moving forward,” said Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Armenia.

“We have invited lecturers from the world’s leading companies and universities to train and prepare highly qualified Machine Learning Engineers. We have lecturers from the University of Arizona, Google, and other international companies,” said Narek Aslikyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Armenian Code Academy.

The best students from the class will get job offers from Embodied and cognaize startups, both of which have achieved great successes in the global market, and currently are actively recruiting and expanding their Armenian teams. With the knowledge gained at BAJ Unicorn Academy, the graduates will also be competitive in the labor market and will be highly sought after by other companies.

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable and enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive, and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company that was formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia. Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.

BAJ Accelerator is a growth stage accelerator and is for startups at the Seed to Series A+ levels. BAJ Accelerator is the first one in the world “accelerating the acceleration of technology” by offering high-touch relationships for funding and growth, business and legal, investment and academia. Topics span an impressive range including technology, legal, finance, sales, marketing, leadership, storytelling and exponential thinking. BAJ Accelerator brings fast-paced drive with the unique vision of “Less Talk, More Deals” slogan.