PM Pashinyan’s visit to Turkey not being considered – MFA

Prime Minisyer Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Turkey is not being discussed, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahsn Hunanyan says.

“Prme Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Turkey and his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is not discussed,” the Spokesperson said.

The comments come after some media ouutets quoted Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying that the Prime Minister of Armenia would visit Turkey in March

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Armenia’s special representative for dialogue with Turkey have been invited to the forum. The decision on participation is yet to be made.