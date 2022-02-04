PM Pashinyan offers condolences on the death of Arthur Grigoryan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences on the death of People’s Artist of Armenia, composer Arthur Grigoryan. The letter particularly runs as follows,

“It was with deep grief that I learned about the untimely death of the People’s Artist of Armenia, composer Arthur Grigoryan.

Mr. Grigoryan’s contribution to the development of Armenian music is invaluable. He is the author of a number of works that are an important part of our rich cultural heritage. Arthur Grigoryan has had a fruitful activity at the Armenian State Song Theater, preparing many young performers of pop music, who have gained a worthy place in our music.

It is difficult to overestimate the role of “AYO”, “777”, “ASUP”, “Gift” awards, “Green Belt”, “Voices of Artsakh” projects organized by Mr. Grigoryan for discovering talents․

Arthur Grigoryan’s death is a great loss, but his influence and contribution to the development of Armenian pop music is irreversible.

I extend my deepest condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues and fans and share their grief.”