Macron, Michel mediate an online meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

On February 4, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held an online meeting with the mediation and participation of the President of France Emanuel Macron and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The parties exchanged views on the solution of the existing humanitarian problems, the unblocking of regional infrastructures under the sovereignty of the two countries, reduction of tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijani line of contact and demarcation of the border, access of international organizations to Nagorno Karabakh, as well as a wide range of other issues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need for a long-term settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the signing of a peace agreement under the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.