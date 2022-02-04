Four senior aides to Boris Johnson resign from No 10

Four senior aides to Boris Johnson have resigned from Downing Street within hours of each other amid growing pressure on the prime minister, the BBC reports.

Director of communications Jack Doyle confirmed his exit shortly after the departure of policy head Munira Mirza.

They were followed on Thursday by chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and senior civil servant Martin Reynolds.

The top aides’ resignations came as Mr Johnson faces increasing questions over his leadership from within his party.

Mr Doyle told staff that “recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life”, but that he had always intended to leave after two years.

A statement from a No 10 spokeswoman said Mr Rosenfield had offered his resignation to the prime minister earlier on Thursday, but would stay on while his successor was found.

And Mr Reynolds – the prime minister’s principal private secretary – will do the same, but then return to a role at the Foreign Office.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “With [Mr Johnson’s] senior advisers and aides quitting, perhaps it is finally time for him to look in the mirror and consider if he might just be the problem.”