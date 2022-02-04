California legislators announce scholarships to raise awareness of Armenian Genocide

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. California high school students from 9th grade through 12th grade are invited to participate in an essay contest and/or a visual arts contest to increase greater awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its anniversary.

Assemblymember Chris Holden, as part of The California Armenian Legislative Caucus, announced the annual scholarship contest on Wednesday.

“Although I am not of Armenian descent, the story and history of the Armenian people has touched my heart,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden.

“The annual scholarship is a reminder that education has the power to inspire generations and I am honored to be a part of this effort,” he said.

All winners will be awarded scholarships and will be acknowledged at the California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ annual Armenian Advocacy Day and receive special recognition from the members of the Armenian Caucus. Original artwork will be requested from visual arts applicants if they are selected as a finalist for possible display in the California State Capitol.

Criteria for each contest are detailed below. Students may enter both contests, but submissions must be entered separately.

Essay Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

Visual Art Scholarship Awards:

First Place: $1,000

Second Place: $750

Third Place: $500

All submissions must be received by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus electronically on or before April 8 by using this submission form. Any submissions sent after the deadline will not be accepted.