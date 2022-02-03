We are close to reporting first practical results in unblocking of regional communications, Armenian PM says

We are very close to reporting the first practical results of the trilateral working group on the unblocking of regional communications, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a government meeting on Thursday.

“As you know, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and General Director of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov arrived in Yerevan yesterday on a working visit. They met with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. I want to emphasize that we are very close [to] reporting the first practical result of a trilateral working group on unblocking communications. Yesterday’s meeting was dedicated to the start of the construction of the Yeraskh – Julfa – Ordubad – Meghri – Horadiz railway,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, “there is an agreement that the railway will operate under the jurisdiction of the country through which it will pass.” “We are already discussing technical and design issues, as well as construction and financing issues.

He said if the dynamics is maintained “in the near future we can realize this opportunity.”

The decision to build the Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadiz railway connecting Armenia and Azerbaijan was confirmed by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev after a meeting in Brussels on December 15, 2021.

The South Caucasian Railway Company (SCR, a subsidiary of Russian Railways) will operate the Yeraskh – Julfa – Ordubad – Meghri – Horadiz railway, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan noted.