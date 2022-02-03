Pegasus Airlines: Armenia receives first flight from Turkey

Armenia’s Zvartnos International Airport received the first flight from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport around 2.20 a.m. Thursday, operated by Turkish budget carrier Pegasus Airlines, Annadolu Agency reports.

Reciprocal charter flights were relaunched between Istanbul and Yerevan on Wednesday.

A FlyOne airlines flight took off from Yerevan International Zvartnots Airport at 6 p.m. local time Wednesday and landed at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport at around 7.30 p.m.

There were no direct flights between Turkey and Armenia for around two years after Turkish airline Atlasjet went bankrupt in February 2020.

Pegasus Airlines and Fly One Armenia will run three flights per week between Istanbul and Yerevan.