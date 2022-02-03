Multifunctional mountain resort to be created in Armenia’s Aparan

Myler Mountain Resort CJSC will create a multifunctional mountain complex in Armenia’s Aparan. The Government today approved the agreement on the schedule of implementation of the program.

The program is aimed at ensuring the diversity and development of tourism in the country, as well as popularization of a healthy lifestyle, It goes in line with the economic development strategy adopted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told the government today that everything will be done for the ski village to start working next year. The Minister also informed that today Myler Mountain Resort company signed a contract with the Austrian company Doppelmayr for the purchase of a ropeway worth 24 million euros.