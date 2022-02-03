Europe entering Covid ‘ceasefire’ – WHO

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Europe director says the continent could soon enter a “long period of tranquility” in the Covid-19 pandemic, the BBC reports.

Dr Hans Kluge cited high vaccination rates, the end of winter and the less severe nature of the Omicron variant.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “This period of higher protection should be seen as a ‘ceasefire’ that could bring us enduring peace.”

It comes as a number of European nations end Covid-19 restrictions.

Denmark became the first nation in the European Union to lift all rules, including the wearing of face masks, earlier this week.

While cases are still relatively high there, the authorities say the virus no longer qualifies as a “critical threat” with high vaccination rates helping to protect against serious illness despite the rapid spread of Omicron.

Norway has since announced its own relaxation, and Sweden announced on Thursday it would also lift almost all of its own domestic restrictions on 9 February.

Officials there vowed to remain “vigilant” against the virus, with some guidance remaining in place, such as staying home if you have Covid-19 symptoms. Unvaccinated people are also urged to avoid crowds, and some border entry restrictions are still in place.